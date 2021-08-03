TON Token Price Tops $0.0107 on Major Exchanges (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. TON Token has a total market capitalization of $480,303.50 and approximately $43,339.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TON Token has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. One TON Token coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TON Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00062108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.36 or 0.00808932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00093081 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00042323 BTC.

TON Token Profile

TON Token is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling TON Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TON Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TON Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.