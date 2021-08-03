TOP (TOP) Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. TOP has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and $1.58 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00061848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.39 or 0.00801343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00093590 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042073 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (TOP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.