TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Gap Up to $201.62

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $201.62, but opened at $210.76. TopBuild shares last traded at $213.50, with a volume of 2,751 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

