Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.20

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.20 and last traded at C$13.81, with a volume of 232056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.32.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.60.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$292.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.5016297 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.