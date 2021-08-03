TotemFi Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges. TotemFi has a market cap of $918,623.75 and approximately $1.91 million worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TotemFi has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00046058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00103608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00145566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,071.07 or 1.00197284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.40 or 0.00851146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,444,495 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

Buying and Selling TotemFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TotemFi directly using U.S. dollars.

