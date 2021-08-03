Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) were down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.14 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.16). Approximately 250,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 558,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.20).

A number of analysts have commented on TXP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of £186.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.91.

In other news, insider John D. Wright sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20), for a total value of £57,500 ($75,124.12).

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.