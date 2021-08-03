Tourist Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $30,045.48 (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded down 29.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Tourist Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Tourist Token has a market cap of $30,045.48 and $62.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00101017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00141910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,283.11 or 0.99465731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.16 or 0.00839624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

