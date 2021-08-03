Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.59

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.59 and last traded at C$34.17, with a volume of 1177801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.31.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.84. The stock has a market cap of C$10.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 3.4214796 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 12.76%.

In related news, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total value of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,603.72. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,816,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$289,667,454.49.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.