TP ICAP Group’s (TCAP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

TCAP stock traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 196.90 ($2.57). The company had a trading volume of 844,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,329. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 200.88. TP ICAP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342.40 ($4.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.