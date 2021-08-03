Traders Buy High Volume of Ceridian HCM Call Options (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 771 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 914% compared to the typical volume of 76 call options.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -447.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.77. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CDAY. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.21.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,811 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 167.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 24.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,125,000 after purchasing an additional 95,020 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

