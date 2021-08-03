Traders Buy High Volume of Verisk Analytics Call Options (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,495 call options on the company. This is an increase of 945% compared to the typical volume of 143 call options.

VRSK stock opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.78. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $610,713.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,777.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,165. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $295,450,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,044 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,315,000 after acquiring an additional 733,425 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

