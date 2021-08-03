Traders Buy High Volume of Verisk Analytics Call Options (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,495 call options on the company. This is an increase of 945% compared to the typical volume of 143 call options.
VRSK stock opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.78. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $295,450,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,044 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,315,000 after acquiring an additional 733,425 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.
About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.
