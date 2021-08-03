Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 9,030 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,364% compared to the average volume of 617 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,207. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

