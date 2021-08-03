Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,181 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,132% compared to the typical daily volume of 177 put options.
Shares of NYSE:SOGO opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.64 and a beta of 1.26. Sogou has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58.
Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter.
About Sogou
Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. It also offers advertising services which enable advertisers’ promotional links to be displayed on the search result pages and other properties, and third parties’ internet properties. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
