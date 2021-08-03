Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,384 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,298% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 put options.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $437,499.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,368,000 after buying an additional 183,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ArcBest by 17.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 113,343 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in ArcBest by 106.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 257,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 320,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,305 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

