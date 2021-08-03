Traders Purchase Large Volume of Incyte Call Options (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 985 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,059% compared to the average daily volume of 85 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.44.

Shares of INCY opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.23. Incyte has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $163,298,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after buying an additional 1,205,769 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $40,635,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,871,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Incyte by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after buying an additional 289,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

