TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Short Interest Update

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,600 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 1,971,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 196.7 days.

TRSWF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

