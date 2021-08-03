TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.36

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$22.36 and last traded at C$22.31, with a volume of 371512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNW shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.67.

The company has a market cap of C$5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7807146 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.35%.

About TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

