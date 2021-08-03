TransAlta (TA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million during the quarter.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$13.01 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$7.67 and a 52-week high of C$13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.04.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,687 shares in the company, valued at C$576,922.65.

TA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.