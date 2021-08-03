TransAlta (TAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.0367 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

