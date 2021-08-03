Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 10,377 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

JNJ traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.96. 221,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,917,336. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $457.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

