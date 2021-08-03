Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 7,442 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,284 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.00. 169,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,722,653. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.44. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.