Transform Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in FedEx by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in FedEx by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,762 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,204 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded up $3.74 on Tuesday, reaching $279.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,817. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

