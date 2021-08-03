Transform Wealth LLC Has $11.12 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 34,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,188,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 17,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.95. 124,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,797. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.08. The company has a market capitalization of $113.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

