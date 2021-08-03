Transform Wealth LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 354.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Anthem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.92. 6,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,535. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.76. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

