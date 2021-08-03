Transform Wealth LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1,331.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,921 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 30,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 33,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.37. The stock had a trading volume of 302,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.01. The stock has a market cap of $311.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Truist decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

