Transform Wealth LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 442,012 shares of company stock valued at $248,704,583. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $29.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,690.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,294. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,559.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

