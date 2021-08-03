Transform Wealth LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.37. 75,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,088,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.45. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.72 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $222.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $126,338.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,048,705.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,146 shares of company stock worth $109,882,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

