Transform Wealth LLC Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,023 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 545.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.05. 447,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,106,020. The firm has a market cap of $140.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.