Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,136 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.7% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $317.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,598. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $321.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.87. The company has a market capitalization of $201.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

