Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,903 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,258 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.85. 78,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,955. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.79.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

