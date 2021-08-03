Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,639 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

Shares of NXPI traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.04. The stock had a trading volume of 46,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,181. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.