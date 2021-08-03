Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 29,083 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 185,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 106,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $151.95. The company had a trading volume of 335,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,933,336. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $459.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.