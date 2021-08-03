Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 3,491 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $130.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.96.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

