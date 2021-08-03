Transform Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded down $22.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,674.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,485.55. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

