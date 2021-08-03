Transform Wealth LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,343 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $126,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,239 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,173. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 716.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.