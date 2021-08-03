Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair cut Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.
TBIO stock traded up $8.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.61 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $36.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 87.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Translate Bio by 56.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.
Translate Bio Company Profile
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.
