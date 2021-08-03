Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair cut Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

TBIO stock traded up $8.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.61 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $36.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 87.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Translate Bio by 56.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

