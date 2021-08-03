TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 382,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.74 million, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 2.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $180,835.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,731 shares of company stock worth $1,024,066. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TransMedics Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1,110.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.