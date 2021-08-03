Travala.com Reaches Market Cap of $108.65 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00005677 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $108.65 million and $5.03 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Travala.com has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00045353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00100639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00141263 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,295.51 or 0.99830510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.15 or 0.00845010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 49,892,876 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

