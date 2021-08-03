TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Gap Up to $29.50

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.50, but opened at $33.27. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 3,428 shares traded.

TA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

The company has a market cap of $512.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.40 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Equities analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,765.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 646.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 199,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

