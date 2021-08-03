Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 60,727 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $848,356.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,784.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, May 21st, Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $503,700.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $167,960.00.

TZOO traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. 124,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.15 million, a PE ratio of 657.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 133.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

