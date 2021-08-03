Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Declares Dividend of GBX 12

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,698 ($22.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,913.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,835.27 ($23.98).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

