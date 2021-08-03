Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Travis Perkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.45. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

