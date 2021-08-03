Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,992 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.