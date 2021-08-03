Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.36), with a volume of 63,255 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The company has a market capitalization of £217.95 million and a PE ratio of 33.55.

In other Tribal Group news, insider Mark Pickett sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28), for a total value of £112,700 ($147,243.27).

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

