Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.74

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.71, with a volume of 3596754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Several analysts have weighed in on TCW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service to C$3.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark set a C$2.66 price objective on Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.83.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$690.51 million and a P/E ratio of -12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.58.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.