Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.00

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$14.86, with a volume of 527389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCN shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 price target (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.2320602 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,772.

About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

