Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Trimble by 18.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 10.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Trimble by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Trimble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.65. The company had a trading volume of 38,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,018. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.68.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

