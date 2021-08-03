TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 175 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $14,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Edward Chamberlain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $13,602.75.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.12. The company had a trading volume of 219,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.