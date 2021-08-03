TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 175 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $14,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Paul Edward Chamberlain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 27th, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $13,602.75.
Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.12. The company had a trading volume of 219,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
