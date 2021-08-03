TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,600 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 758,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 231,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $923,363.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,724 shares in the company, valued at $18,261,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,660 shares of company stock worth $7,479,041. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNET stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

