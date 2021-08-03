Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Position Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 710,630 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Trinity Industries worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,793,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,433,000 after purchasing an additional 376,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,729,000 after acquiring an additional 226,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 907,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after acquiring an additional 80,576 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

